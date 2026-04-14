Gorka Guruzeta News: Scores late consolation in loss

Guruzeta scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Guruzeta scored late in the game as Athletic lost 2-1 to Villarreal. This was his seventh goal in La Liga, having also scored five goals in the Champions League in this campaign. He put two of his three shots on target. He had failed to take a shot in his last two games leading up to this. Eight of his 12 goals this season have come in home games, with five of his seven La Liga goals coming at home.