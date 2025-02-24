Gorka Guruzeta News: Scores off bench Sunday

Guruzeta scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 7-1 win versus Valladolid.

Guruzeta found the back of the net Sunday with a strike in the 69th minute off an Inaki Williams assist. It marked his sixth goal of the season and his first since Dec. 21. He tied a season high with four shots (two on target) despite logging just 26 minutes off the bench.