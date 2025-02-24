Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gorka Guruzeta headshot

Gorka Guruzeta News: Scores off bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Guruzeta scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 7-1 win versus Valladolid.

Guruzeta found the back of the net Sunday with a strike in the 69th minute off an Inaki Williams assist. It marked his sixth goal of the season and his first since Dec. 21. He tied a season high with four shots (two on target) despite logging just 26 minutes off the bench.

Gorka Guruzeta
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now