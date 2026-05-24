Gorka Guruzeta News: Spectacular volley in final game

Guruzeta scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Real Madrid.

Guruzeta pulled one back for Athletic Club in the 45th minute, rising to meet Inaki Williams' cross with a stunning volley that flew past Thibaut Courtois to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the break and momentarily spark hopes of a comeback for the visitors. He wraps up the campaign as Athletic's leading scorer with 10 La Liga goals across 35 appearances, marking the second-best return of his career. The Basque forward also hit several personal bests this season, piling up 84 shots (32 on target) while drawing 30 fouls, showing his growing presence in the final third.