Gorka Guruzeta News: Two assists in win

Guruzeta assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Guruzeta is known for his ability in front of goal, but this time he was an elite playmaker, delivering the assists for both goals in Nico Williams' brace. Guruzeta saw his goal streak end at three goals, but he now has five contributions (G3, A2) in his last four league starts.