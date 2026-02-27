Grady Diangana Injury: Available against Espanyol
Diangana (undisclosed) is back available for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, coach Eder Sarabia said in the press conference. "Everyone is fit except Hector."
Diangana has bounced back from the injury that kept him out the last two games and is officially available for Sunday's showdown against Espanyol. The attacking midfielder has logged full training sessions all week and looks primed to step right back into his usual starting role against the Catalan side.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grady Diangana See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38May 20, 2021
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38May 20, 2021
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 25 [UPDATED]February 18, 2021
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 24 [UPDATED]February 10, 2021
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23February 5, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grady Diangana See More