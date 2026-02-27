Grady Diangana headshot

Grady Diangana Injury: Available against Espanyol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Diangana (undisclosed) is back available for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, coach Eder Sarabia said in the press conference. "Everyone is fit except Hector."

Diangana has bounced back from the injury that kept him out the last two games and is officially available for Sunday's showdown against Espanyol. The attacking midfielder has logged full training sessions all week and looks primed to step right back into his usual starting role against the Catalan side.

Grady Diangana
Elche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grady Diangana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grady Diangana See More
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 20, 2021
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 20, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 25 [UPDATED]
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 25 [UPDATED]
Rotowire Staff
February 18, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 24 [UPDATED]
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 24 [UPDATED]
Rotowire Staff
February 10, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
Rotowire Staff
February 5, 2021