Grady Diangana Injury: Available against Espanyol

Diangana (undisclosed) is back available for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, coach Eder Sarabia said in the press conference. "Everyone is fit except Hector."

Diangana has bounced back from the injury that kept him out the last two games and is officially available for Sunday's showdown against Espanyol. The attacking midfielder has logged full training sessions all week and looks primed to step right back into his usual starting role against the Catalan side.