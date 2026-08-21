Grady Diangana headshot

Grady Diangana Injury: Available for Barcelona clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Diangana is back available for Sunday's match against Barcelona after recovering from a muscular injury that had kept him out of the opener against Deportivo, according to coach Martin Anselmi.

Diangana is expected to start on the bench as he works his way back up to match sharpness before pushing for a starting role on the right wing, though he'll face stiff competition there from Tete Morente and Ali Houary. His return nonetheless gives manager Martin Anselmi another attacking option to call upon as Elche continue building their squad rhythm early in the season.

Grady Diangana
Elche
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