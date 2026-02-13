Grady Diangana Injury: Not on bench Friday
Diangana (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Friday's game against Osasuna.
Diangana was going to be a late call for this match, but in the end, he's not an option even for the bench. His next chance to play will come against Athletic Club on Feb. 20, but even if he's available for that game, he's likely to be on the bench as a best-case scenario.
