Grady Diangana headshot

Grady Diangana Injury: Not on bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Diangana (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Friday's game against Osasuna.

Diangana was going to be a late call for this match, but in the end, he's not an option even for the bench. His next chance to play will come against Athletic Club on Feb. 20, but even if he's available for that game, he's likely to be on the bench as a best-case scenario.

Grady Diangana
Elche
More Stats & News
