Grady Diangana Injury: Remains out
Diangana (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the time being, according to coach Eder Sarabia.
Diangana has been dealing with a series of physical issues that have kept him sidelined for several fixtures, and the extended timeline confirmed by coach Sarabia suggests the injury is more significant than initially indicated. The attacking midfielder doesn't have a clear timeline to return to the matchday squad and his absence forces reshuffle in the starting XI, with Gonzalo Villar expected to continue in a larger midfield role during his absence.
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