Grady Diangana Injury: Ruled out for season opener

Diangana (knee) is ruled out of Monday's season opener against Deportivo La Coruna, according to coach Martin Anselmi.

Diangana had felt discomfort in his knee and asked to be substituted in a preseason friendly against Toulouse, moments after scoring the second goal in the 83rd minute with a shot from outside the box, and this update confirms the issue will keep him out of the opener. Manager Martin Anselmi has described his situation as the most complicated among Elche's squad heading into the match. No further details on the severity or expected recovery timeline have been disclosed. Diangana is expected to be reassessed as his recovery progresses.