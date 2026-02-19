Grady Diangana Injury: Ruled out Friday
Diangana (undisclosed) won't be an option for Friday's clash against Athletic Club, coach Eder Sarabia said in the press conference, according to Adrian Caro from Radio Elche Cadena Ser.
Diangana is sidelined with an undisclosed injury and will not be available for Friday's showdown against Athletic Club. The attacking midfielder is pushing to get back in the mix for next week's fixture, as he has been a regular starter for the Franjiverdes and his absence leaves a noticeable gap in the lineup. In the meantime, Lucas Cepeda is in line to draw another start Friday as the team adjusts his plans without one of its main midfield options.
