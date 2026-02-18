Grady Diangana headshot

Grady Diangana Injury: Still not training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Diangana (undisclosed) was still not training with the team Wednesday, according to Ismael Perrona from Todo Alicante.

Diangana missed the last matchup against Osasuna with an undisclosed injury, and it now looks more serious than initially expected after the midfielder was still sidelined from team training Wednesday, just two days out from Friday's showdown with Athletic Club. That is a tough break for the Franjiverdes, as he is typically locked into the starting XI in attacking midfield and plays a key role in their forward progression. With him trending toward another absence, Lucas Cepeda is lined up as the most likely replacement to step into the starting squad and take on those minutes.

