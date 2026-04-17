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Grady Diangana Injury: Trains on grass Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Diangana (undisclosed) is back working on grass and is targeting a return for Wednesday's clash against Atletico, according to A Punt Esports.

Diangana had been ruled out in the last two games due to injury, making his return to outdoor training a more positive update than the recent timeline had suggested. The attacking midfielder will need to build his fitness carefully over the coming days given the series of physical issues that have plagued him this season, but Wednesday's fixture against the Colchoneros is a realistic target if he progresses without any setbacks. Martim Neto is expected to hold a larger role in the meantime, with Gonzalo Villar also continuing to cover in the middle of the park until Diangana is back up to full speed.

Grady Diangana
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