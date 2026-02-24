Grady Diangana Injury: Trains with team Tuesday

Diangana (undisclosed) was back in team training Tuesday, according to Jorge Adsuar from Pasion Franjiverde.

Diangana missed the last two matches with an undisclosed injury, but he was back out on the training ground Tuesday, a strong sign he's moved past the issue and is trending toward a return for Sunday's clash against Espanyol. That would be a major boost for the Franjiverdes, as he had cemented himself as a regular starter before the setback. If he's cleared to go, expect him to slide right back into a similar role and regain his usual spot in the middle of the park.