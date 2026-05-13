Grady Diangana headshot

Grady Diangana News: Has goal disallowed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Diangana recorded no stats outside of one created chance in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Betis.

Diangana had given Elche a 2-1 lead late in the first half, but his goal was wiped off the board after a previous handball on the play. Other than that, it was a quiet game for the striker, who failed to make much of an impact. It's unclear whether Diangana will remain in the starting lineup when Elche take on Getafe on Sunday.

Grady Diangana
Elche
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