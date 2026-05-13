Grady Diangana News: Has goal disallowed

Diangana recorded no stats outside of one created chance in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Betis.

Diangana had given Elche a 2-1 lead late in the first half, but his goal was wiped off the board after a previous handball on the play. Other than that, it was a quiet game for the striker, who failed to make much of an impact. It's unclear whether Diangana will remain in the starting lineup when Elche take on Getafe on Sunday.