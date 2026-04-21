Grady Diangana headshot

Grady Diangana News: Option to face Atletico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Diangana (undisclosed) has been declared fit and available for Wednesday's clash against Atletico, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "Grady is training with us and will be available."

Diangana has been dealing with a series of physical issues that kept him out of the last two fixtures, making his clearance a welcome development for Elche heading into a crucial stretch of the season. The attacking midfielder should push back into the lineup in the coming fixture, with Martim Neto and Gonzalo Villar having covered during his extended absence. Getting Diangana back in the fold gives coach Sarabia more creative options as the Franjiverdes prepare for their remaining fixtures.

Grady Diangana
Elche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grady Diangana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grady Diangana See More
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 20, 2021
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 20, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 25 [UPDATED]
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 25 [UPDATED]
Rotowire Staff
February 18, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 24 [UPDATED]
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 24 [UPDATED]
Rotowire Staff
February 10, 2021
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
SOC
Premier League Projected Lineups: Gameweek 23
Rotowire Staff
February 5, 2021