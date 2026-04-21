Grady Diangana News: Option to face Atletico

Diangana (undisclosed) has been declared fit and available for Wednesday's clash against Atletico, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "Grady is training with us and will be available."

Diangana has been dealing with a series of physical issues that kept him out of the last two fixtures, making his clearance a welcome development for Elche heading into a crucial stretch of the season. The attacking midfielder should push back into the lineup in the coming fixture, with Martim Neto and Gonzalo Villar having covered during his extended absence. Getting Diangana back in the fold gives coach Sarabia more creative options as the Franjiverdes prepare for their remaining fixtures.