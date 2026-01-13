Diangana scored a beautifully placed goal from outside the box, sending the ball into the left side of the net. He was very active creatively after coming on in the 74th minute and made an immediate impact. Diangana has appeared in only nine league matches this season, starting five of Elche's 19 games. It has not been an easy adjustment since joining Elche from West Bromwich Albion in the summer, but his performances in limited minutes have clearly opened the door for him to push toward a more regular role in the starting lineup.