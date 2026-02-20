Granit Xhaka Injury: Set for return

Xhaka (ankle) has trained this week and is an option for Sunday's match against Fulham, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "Granit has more or less fully trained this week, so he will be available on Sunday."

Xhaxa has been out for the past four games but is back to boost the squad this week, with the midfielder able to train and now an option. This is a major addition as he should start almost immediately, starting in all 22 appearances this season. He serves in more of a defensive role for the club, but still has an exceptional playmaking ability due to his experience, notching one goal and five assists this season.