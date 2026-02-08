Xhaka remains in the rehab phase after suffering an ankle injury after the game against Crystal Palace, an issue that has sidelined him for the last three Premier League matches. Sunderland's captain is still estimated to be two to three weeks away from a return, though that timeline could shift based on how he responds physically. He is a locked-in starter when healthy, therefore his absence has forced a midfield reshuffle, with Enzo Le Fee dropping into a deeper role to help stabilize the center of the pitch while he remains out.