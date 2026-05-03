Granit Xhaka News: Earns assist

Xhaka assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Xhaka earned his first goal contribution in some time Saturday, as the midfielder found Nordi Mukiele for the opening goal in the 17th minute. This marks his first goal or assist since the new year, with his last coming Dec. 28. He is now up to six assists on the season in 31 appearances, also adding a goal.