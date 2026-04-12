Granit Xhaka News: Four crosses Sunday
Xhaka recorded two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.
Xhaka had a productive match Sunday, including his third straight match with at least four crosses. He also kept a clean sheet, his eighth of the season, contributing three tackles and two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Granit Xhaka See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks16 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3217 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3126 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3126 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 1430 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Granit Xhaka See More