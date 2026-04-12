Granit Xhaka headshot

Granit Xhaka News: Four crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Xhaka recorded two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Xhaka had a productive match Sunday, including his third straight match with at least four crosses. He also kept a clean sheet, his eighth of the season, contributing three tackles and two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

Granit Xhaka
Sunderland
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