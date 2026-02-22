Granit Xhaka News: Listed to bench
Xhaxa (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Fulham.
Xhaxa is back on the team sheet Sunday as expected, with the midfielder earning a spot on the bench for the contest. He will likely test his legs before starting again, typically a starter when fully fit, one of the better anchors in the Premier League.
