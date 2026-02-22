Granit Xhaka headshot

Granit Xhaka News: Listed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Xhaxa (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Fulham.

Xhaxa is back on the team sheet Sunday as expected, with the midfielder earning a spot on the bench for the contest. He will likely test his legs before starting again, typically a starter when fully fit, one of the better anchors in the Premier League.

Granit Xhaka
Sunderland
