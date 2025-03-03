Granit Xhaka News: Provides assist

Xhaka assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Xhaka put his name on the scoresheet during Saturday's win, popping up for an assist during the rout over Frankfurt. The midfielder isn't a major offensive contributor, but he gets major minutes, and has the potential to pop up especially in matches where Leverkusen dominate possession.