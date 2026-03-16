Granit Xhaka headshot

Granit Xhaka News: Six crosses in home loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Xhaka generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Xhaka came back into the starting lineup, having been on the bench in the FA Cup and in the last Premier League match. He took four corners, his most in a Premier League game this season. He has been Sunderland's second highest set-piece taker this season and is only three behind Enzo Le Fee.

Granit Xhaka
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Granit Xhaka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Granit Xhaka See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago