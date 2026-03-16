Granit Xhaka News: Six crosses in home loss
Xhaka generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.
Xhaka came back into the starting lineup, having been on the bench in the FA Cup and in the last Premier League match. He took four corners, his most in a Premier League game this season. He has been Sunderland's second highest set-piece taker this season and is only three behind Enzo Le Fee.
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