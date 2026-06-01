Granit Xhaka News: Swiss midfield engine

Xhaka has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad as the undisputed leader and creative engine of the national team, arriving at the tournament off the back of a strong debut Premier League season with Sunderland.

Xhaka contributed one goal and six assists alongside 34 key passes and 50 tackles across 34 Premier League appearances this season, cementing his status as one of the more complete midfielders in the English top flight in his first campaign at the club. His set-piece responsibilities at Sunderland further underline his importance as a dead-ball specialist at club level, though with Switzerland it is Ruben Vargas who handles set-piece duties for the national team, with Xhaka potentially taking on penalty responsibilities during the tournament. Xhaka is the heartbeat of the Swiss midfield, bringing the experience, leadership and technical quality that sets the tone for everything the team does on and off the ball. His ability to dictate tempo, win duels and deliver in high-pressure moments makes him one of the most reliable players in manager Murat Yakin's setup, and the Swiss will lean heavily on his influence as they look to navigate what promises to be a competitive group stage. At 33, Xhaka arrives at what could be his final World Cup with the maturity and authority of a player who has performed consistently at the highest level for over a decade, and Switzerland's chances of making a deep run in the tournament are directly tied to how well he performs when the stakes are at their highest.