Ranos has logged limited minutes this season, making 10 senior appearances across the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal and scoring his first Bundesliga goal against Eintracht Frankfurt. The 22-year-old attacker has also featured for the club's U23 side, scoring twice in four Regionalliga matches, while previously recording nine Bundesliga substitute appearances and three goals at U23 level during the 2023\/24 campaign. He joined from Bayern Munich in summer 2023 and made an immediate impact in the DFB-Pokal with a goal and an assist on his debut, before also spending a loan spell at Kaiserslautern where he made five substitute appearances. Ranos will now move on loan to Eintracht Braunschweig in the 2. Bundesliga with the aim of securing regular minutes, building confidence, and continuing his development.