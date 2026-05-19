Gregoire Coudert News: Allows one in draw

Coudert made one save and conceded one goal during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Angers.

Coudert saw little action as his side was the better team throughout the contest but still got beaten twice on spectacular long-range finishes by Amine Sbai. However, the goalkeeper got lucky on the first one as the goal was disallowed due to an offside. The goalkeeper enjoyed a great stretch of four clean sheets in five games between February and March but, other than that, it was a rough campaign for him and the 21 goals allowed over his last nine starts were a testament on how challenging was picking him for fantasy teams.