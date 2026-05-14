Gregoire Coudert News: Allows two in loss
Coudert made two saves and conceded two goals during Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Strasbourg.
Coudert got beaten twice inside the first 20 minutes but couldn't do much to prevent either goal as both came off finishes from the six-yard box. However, from a fantasy perspective the goalkeeper once again just couldn't do enough saves to qualify as a net positive, what's been happening a lot as of late as he has 27 saves against 20 goals allowed over his last eight starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now