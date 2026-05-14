Gregoire Coudert News: Allows two in loss

Coudert made two saves and conceded two goals during Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Strasbourg.

Coudert got beaten twice inside the first 20 minutes but couldn't do much to prevent either goal as both came off finishes from the six-yard box. However, from a fantasy perspective the goalkeeper once again just couldn't do enough saves to qualify as a net positive, what's been happening a lot as of late as he has 27 saves against 20 goals allowed over his last eight starts.