Gregoire Coudert News: Concedes four goals
Coudert recorded four saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Paris FC.
For the fourth time across Brest's last five games, Coudert has conceded at least three goals. The goalkeeper will try to redeem himself next Sunday at Paris Saint-Germain, though facing the Ligue 1's powerhouse may prove difficult, even if PSG is not at full force because of upcoming Champions League action.
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