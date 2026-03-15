Gregoire Coudert News: Concedes two in loss

Coudert had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Monaco.

Coudert recorded two saves in Saturday's loss to Monaco but still conceded twice as Monaco's clinical moments proved decisive. He was first beaten in the 19th minute when Folarin Balogun converted Lamine Camara's setup, then again after the break when Aleksandr Golovin blasted home Mamadou Coulibaly's pass. The result snapped Brest's three-game clean sheet streak, and Coudert will now look to bounce back with a shutout against a more manageable opponent in Saturday's matchup with Auxerre.