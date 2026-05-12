Gregoire Coudert News: Five saves in defeat

Coudert made five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Coudert produced multiple key saves to keep his side in the match in Sunday's 1-0 loss against PSG before eventually being beaten by Desire Doue's late strike. The French goalkeeper was one of Brest's better performers on a night where his side had minimal possession against a title-chasing opponent, finishing with five saves. Coudert has now conceded 37 Ligue 1 goals and made 74 saves across 23 appearances this season, with Brest completing their campaign in comfortable mid-table after securing top-flight status several weeks ago. He will look to deliver another solid performance in the next match against Strasbourg.