Gregoire Coudert News: Five saves in defeat
Coudert made five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.
Coudert produced multiple key saves to keep his side in the match in Sunday's 1-0 loss against PSG before eventually being beaten by Desire Doue's late strike. The French goalkeeper was one of Brest's better performers on a night where his side had minimal possession against a title-chasing opponent, finishing with five saves. Coudert has now conceded 37 Ligue 1 goals and made 74 saves across 23 appearances this season, with Brest completing their campaign in comfortable mid-table after securing top-flight status several weeks ago. He will look to deliver another solid performance in the next match against Strasbourg.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now