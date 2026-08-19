Gregoire Coudert News: Joins Burnley

Coudert has joined Burnley on a permanent deal from Brest, signing a four-year contract, per his new club's announcement.

Coudert arrived at Brest in 2021 as the club's fourth-choice goalkeeper and steadily climbed the pecking order, cementing his place as the starter last season after featuring for the B team in his first two years there. He was part of Brest's historic Champions League run and made 26 Ligue 1 appearances last season as the club finished 12th. Before Brest, he came through Tours' academy and spent three years at Amiens, making 14 senior appearances there. He now moves to England for the first time in his career, giving Burnley an experienced option between the posts after a steady rise through the French pyramid.