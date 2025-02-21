Gregoire Coudert News: Match to forget

Coudert made two saves and allowed seven goals in Wednesday's 7-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Coudert got the call over Marco Bizot for the second leg of the UCL play in match. He conceded seven goals that saw Brest's run in the tournament come to an end. It was a night to forget after earning his first ever Champions League start, only appearing one other time for the side in Ligue 1 play.