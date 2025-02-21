Fantasy Soccer
Gregoire Coudert headshot

Gregoire Coudert News: Match to forget

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Coudert made two saves and allowed seven goals in Wednesday's 7-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Coudert got the call over Marco Bizot for the second leg of the UCL play in match. He conceded seven goals that saw Brest's run in the tournament come to an end. It was a night to forget after earning his first ever Champions League start, only appearing one other time for the side in Ligue 1 play.

Gregoire Coudert
Brest
