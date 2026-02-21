Gregoire Coudert headshot

Gregoire Coudert News: Penalty save seals clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Coudert registered four saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 2-0 victory against Marseille.

Coudert's signature moment hit in the 82nd minute when he guessed right on Mason Greenwood's penalty and swatted it away, preserving Brest's two-goal cushion. He stayed locked in during Marseille's heavy second-half surge, commanding his box, cutting out crosses and cleaning up second balls as the visitors threw numbers forward. That save flipped the energy on the spot and sealed the shutout for the keeper, who grabbed the starting job in early November and has held his own since with four clean sheets in 11 appearances. He'll aim to stack another strong performance on top of that four-save night when Brest head to Saint-Symphorien next Sunday for a road clash with Metz.

