Kobel gave up an equalizing goal in Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 draw against Lille Tuesday in Champions League play.

Kobel didn't make a single save, as Lille's lone shot on target found the back of the net. The veteran goalkeeper will look to bounce back against FC Augsburg Saturday and has a good chance to do so. Augsburg has failed to score a goal in four of its last five games.