Gregor Kobel News: Allows two in first half
Kobel allowed two goals while making two saves during Saturday's 3-2 win over Hamburg.
Kobel allowed both goals in the first half before blanking Hamburg in the second as Dortmund came from behind for all three points. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for nine saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Kobel and Dortmund head to Stuttgart in their next match April 4th.
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