Gregor Kobel News: Allows two in win
Kobel made one save and conceded two goals during Saturday's 3-2 win over Hoffenheim.
Kobel couldn't do anything to prevent either goal scored by the opposition but the fact that he could make just one save definitely hurt his fantasy output. With 11 goals conceded over his last five starts, the goalkeeper will try to bounce back during next Saturday's home clash against Wolfsburg.
