Gregor Kobel News: Another season as regular starter

Kobel started in all 32 of his appearances while notching 47 goals allowed and 85 saves to earn seven clean sheets this season.

Kobel was Dortmund's regular starter in net for a fourth straight season this campaign, with the goalie only missing two league starts all season. He would see a similar season to his last, but did regress a bit, matching his save and clean sheet tally with 85 and seven, respectively. However, he would allow 13 more goals than last campaign despite appearing in five more games. This could be a result of the faulty start of the campaign they faced, hoping he can recover and return to the double-digit goal contributions he saw during the 2022/23 season.