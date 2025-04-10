Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gregor Kobel headshot

Gregor Kobel News: Concedes four in first leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Kobel had five saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Kobel had a rough outing Wednesday as he conceded four goals to Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. He faced nine shots on target, his second most in the competition this season. After a clash at Bayern Munich on Saturday, he faces Barcelona again Tuesday where he and Dortmund will try to pull off an all-time comeback.

Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now