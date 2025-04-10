Gregor Kobel News: Concedes four in first leg

Kobel had five saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Kobel had a rough outing Wednesday as he conceded four goals to Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. He faced nine shots on target, his second most in the competition this season. After a clash at Bayern Munich on Saturday, he faces Barcelona again Tuesday where he and Dortmund will try to pull off an all-time comeback.