Gregor Kobel News: Concedes once in loss

Kobel registered no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against FC Augsburg.

Kobel faced just one shot on target Saturday and he conceded a goal on that shot, a header by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw. It marked his second consecutive match with zero saves and one goal conceded. After an important Champions League match Wednesday at Lille, Kobel faced a fairly difficult matchup Saturday at RB Leipzig, a side which has scored 39 goals through 25 matches this season.