Gregor Kobel headshot

Gregor Kobel News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Kobel recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win against SC Freiburg.

Kobel only made a single save while allowing a goal in the win against Freiburg. He's conceded five goals in the last five Bundesliga appearances, only making eight saves with two clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off with Barcelona in the UCL on Wednesday, who have scored 13 goals in the last five contests.

Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
