Gregor Kobel News: Concedes one
Kobel had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Bayer Leverkusen.
Kobel recorded three saves and two clearances but still conceded in the 42nd minute to a long distance effort. He has now recorded 11 saves and five clearances in the last four games. Next, he takes on Hoffenheim, who have netted four goals in the last four games
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