Kobel had a fairly average night, but the Borussia Dortmund defense allowed too many quality chances, which eventually caught up to him, along with a moment of individual brilliance from a free kick. In the Bundesliga, he has recorded 10 clean sheets in 19 matches, but he has struggled to replicate that form in the Champions League, keeping just one clean sheet in eight appearances. His save percentage in the competition sits at 59.5 percent, placing him around the lower end among Champions League goalkeepers. Dortmund's next Champions League fixture comes in two weeks against Atalanta, which shapes up as an even matchup and a chance for Kobel and the defense to turn around their form in the competition.