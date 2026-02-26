Gregor Kobel headshot

Gregor Kobel News: Fall victim to four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kobel made four saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Atalanta.

Kobel would have a rough night in net as Atalanta completed a comeback against Dortmund, allowing four goals while making four saves in the loss. This ends his UCL campaign with two clean sheets in 10 appearances. He will now return to league action on Saturday in a massive match against Bayern Munich.

Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
