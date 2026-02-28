Gregor Kobel headshot

Gregor Kobel News: Falls to Bayern again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Kobel allowed three goals while making three saves during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich.

Kobel allowed all three goals in the second half as Dortmund dropped all three points in this top of the table matchup. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for nine saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three Bundesliga starts. Dortmund head to Koln next weekend.

Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gregor Kobel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gregor Kobel See More
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
December 10, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 6, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 31, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 7, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 1, 2024