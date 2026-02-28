Gregor Kobel News: Falls to Bayern again
Kobel allowed three goals while making three saves during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich.
Kobel allowed all three goals in the second half as Dortmund dropped all three points in this top of the table matchup. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for nine saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three Bundesliga starts. Dortmund head to Koln next weekend.
