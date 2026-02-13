Gregor Kobel headshot

Gregor Kobel News: Five saves in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Kobel kept a clean sheet while keeping five saves during Friday's 4-0 win over Mainz.

Kobel helped Dortmund to a one sided victory Friday by shutting out Mainz. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for seven saves over his last three starts with the clean sheet being his first since January 24th. Kobel and Dortmund take on Atalanta at home in the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
