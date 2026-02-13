Gregor Kobel News: Five saves in clean sheet
Kobel kept a clean sheet while keeping five saves during Friday's 4-0 win over Mainz.
Kobel helped Dortmund to a one sided victory Friday by shutting out Mainz. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for seven saves over his last three starts with the clean sheet being his first since January 24th. Kobel and Dortmund take on Atalanta at home in the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gregor Kobel See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & NotesDecember 10, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 6, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia DortmundMay 7, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSGMay 1, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gregor Kobel See More