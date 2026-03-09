Gregor Kobel News: Four saves in 2-1 win

Kobel had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against 1. FC Köln.

Kobel conceded late on as his side won 2-1 against Koln. So far this season, he has kept 11 clean sheets in 25 games. He has gone four games without a clean sheet, having kept two clean sheets in a row before this. He made four saves in the game, making it 11 saves in his last three matches.