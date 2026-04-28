Gregor Kobel News: Four saves in clean sheet
Kobel kept a clean sheet while making four saves during Sunday's 4-0 win over Freiburg.
Kobel helped Dortmund to all three points by blanking Freiburg on Sunday. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts with the clean sheet being his first since April 4th. Dortmund head to Gladbach on Sunday.
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