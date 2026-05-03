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Gregor Kobel News: Gives up game's only goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Kobel made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Monchengladbach.

Kobel did make three saves but he conceded the late winner against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday. The loss won't impact Dortmund much when it comes to getting a spot in Europe next season but Kobel will need to be better against a Frankfurt side which has put in 57 goals in 32 domestic games.

Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
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