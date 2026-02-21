Gregor Kobel News: Holds on for draw
Kobel allowed two goals while making a save during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Leipzig.
Kobel allowed both goals in the first half but blanked Leipzig in the second 45 and Dortmund came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for seven saves and keeping a clean sheet in his last three Bundesliga starts. Kobel and company head to Atalanta for the second leg of their Champions League matchup Wednesday.
