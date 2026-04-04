Gregor Kobel News: Keeps clean sheet

Kobel registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory against VfB Stuttgart.

The Dortmund goalkeeper didn't have to stop much but he was an important part of the clean sheet in Saturday's win against a high-scoring Stuttgart team. He has another matchup against a high-scoring squad with Bayer Leverkusen who have netted 58 goals in 28 matches but it's possible this form can continue into another good effort in that contest.